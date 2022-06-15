EU signs gas deal with Egypt's rights abusing leadership

The European Union will work alongside the Egyptian government on energy despite widespread human rights abuses under the leadership of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

European commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced in Cairo on Wednesday (15 June) the signature of a memorandum of understanding between Israel, Egypt and the EU to increase gas supplies to the EU.

The agreement comes as Europe tries to reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in the wake of Moscow's invasion...