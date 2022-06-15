Ad
Ukraine may have a grain storage capacity deficit of 10-15 million tonnes by October, Ukrainian deputy agriculture minister Markiyan Dmytrasevych told MEPs (Photo: Jan Fidler)

Ukraine seeks to increase grain exports and storage via EU

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Ukraine wants to increase grain exports via Romania's Black Sea ports of Constanta and Sulina, Ukrainian deputy agriculture minister Markiyan Dmytrasevych told MEPs from the agriculture committee on Tuesday (14 June).

Winning the war and unblocking seaports in the south of the country is "the only solution" to avert the deepening of the global food crisis that is already unfolding, he added, urging the EU not to stop supplying arms to Uk...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

