Lesbian conference planned for Budapest to defy Orban

Rights defenders are planning a conference in Budapest, amid concerns that the anti-LGBTI sentiment of the Hungarian government is spreading across Europe.
The European Lesbian Conference is expected to take place in Budapest at the end of September. The event was held in Vienna and Kyiv in previous years.
But the conference comes as the government of prime minister Viktor Orbán is facing legal action by the EU Commi...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
