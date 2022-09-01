Ad
It is estimated that over 1.3 million Ukrainians have been transferred to Russia, including over 200,000 children (Photo: EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid)

Rights group documents forcible-transfer war crimes in Ukraine

Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Russia has forcibly transferred Ukrainian citizens from their homes to Russia and Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine in breach of international law, a new report warned on Thursday (1 September).

New York-based pressure group Human Rights Watch (HRW) documented illegal population transfers of Ukrainian civilians from Mariupol and the Kharkiv region — many of whom were also subjected to security screening processes used to forcibly...

Ukraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

