euobserver
German chancellor Olaf Scholz said the EU should open up to Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and the Western Balkans - but warned the risk of vetos and stalemate 'increases with each additional member state' (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Scholz wants majority voting for EU sanctions

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German chancellor Olaf Scholz called for voting by majority by EU countries on issues such as human rights and sanctions in a speech on Monday (29 August) that was expected to lay down his vision for Europe.

In the wide-ranging speech at Prague's Charles University, Scholz called for measures that he hopes would overcome divisions and stalemate in the 27-member union, which faces geo-political challenges from rivals like China and Russia.

Scholz referred to the threat posed to t...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

