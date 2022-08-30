Scholz wants majority voting for EU sanctions

German chancellor Olaf Scholz called for voting by majority by EU countries on issues such as human rights and sanctions in a speech on Monday (29 August) that was expected to lay down his vision for Europe.

In the wide-ranging speech at Prague's Charles University, Scholz called for measures that he hopes would overcome divisions and stalemate in the 27-member union, which faces geo-political challenges from rivals like China and Russia.

Scholz referred to the threat posed to t...