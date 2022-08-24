Ad
Wildfires have so far burned some 660,000 hectares of land (Photo: EUobserver)

Europe's drought 'may be worst in 500 years'

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

According to data released on Tuesday (23 August) by the EU's Joint Research Centre (JRC), over half of Europe is in danger of drought.

In addition, 17 percent of Europe's surface is on red alert, meaning severe water deficiency.

Although final data will only come in at the end of the season, the JRC said this year's drought may be worst in 500 years.

"Severe-to-extreme" drought c...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

