Could the central Asian 'stan' states turn away from Moscow?

The transatlantic relationship and the links with its immediate neighbours have dominated the European agenda since the Cold War. But in light of the invasion of Ukraine, it is clear this must evolve.
Action must be taken to deal a long-term blow to Russia's global influence, and ensure that there are no further repeats of the atrocities in Ukraine.
This must be an absolute priority for the EU and its member states. One region which needs to be prioritised in this respect is Ce...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Jean de Ruyt was the permanent representative of Belgium to the EU, before serving as a foreign policy advisor to the EU’s first high representative for foreign affairs, Baroness Ashton. Prior to that, he was Belgian ambassador to Italy and permanent representative to the United Nations, where he led the EU response to the events of 9/11.
Jean de Ruyt was the permanent representative of Belgium to the EU, before serving as a foreign policy advisor to the EU’s first high representative for foreign affairs, Baroness Ashton. Prior to that, he was Belgian ambassador to Italy and permanent representative to the United Nations, where he led the EU response to the events of 9/11.