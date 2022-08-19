Ad
euobserver
Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana), the capital of Kazakhstan, recently renamed after longtime dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev (Photo: EUobserver)

Could the central Asian 'stan' states turn away from Moscow?

EU & the World
Ukraine
Opinion
by Jean De Ruyt, Brussels,

The transatlantic relationship and the links with its immediate neighbours have dominated the European agenda since the Cold War. But in light of the invasion of Ukraine, it is clear this must evolve.

Action must be taken to deal a long-term blow to Russia's global influence, and ensure that there are no further repeats of the atrocities in Ukraine.

This must be an absolute priority for the EU and its member states. One region which needs to be prioritised in this respect is Ce...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jean de Ruyt was the permanent representative of Belgium to the EU, before serving as a foreign policy advisor to the EU’s first high representative for foreign affairs, Baroness Ashton. Prior to that, he was Belgian ambassador to Italy and permanent representative to the United Nations, where he led the EU response to the events of 9/11.

Related articles

Uzbekistan not even close to meriting EU's trade scheme
Afghanistan: The great Asian sink hole
Is EU serious about human rights in Kazakhstan?
Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana), the capital of Kazakhstan, recently renamed after longtime dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraineOpinion

Author Bio

Jean de Ruyt was the permanent representative of Belgium to the EU, before serving as a foreign policy advisor to the EU’s first high representative for foreign affairs, Baroness Ashton. Prior to that, he was Belgian ambassador to Italy and permanent representative to the United Nations, where he led the EU response to the events of 9/11.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections