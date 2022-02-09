Let's revisit why the EU only has three 'work' languages

According to Article 3 of the Treaty on European Union, one of the EU's aims is to promote "linguistic diversity". Article 22 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights similarly states that the EU shall respect "linguistic diversity".
Yet, although the EU has 24 official languages, the European Commission conducts the majority of its busi...
Joshua Holzer is an assistant professor of political science at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. He is a former US Army analyst and studied Chinese at the Defense Language Institute.
