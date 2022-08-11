Ad
euobserver
EU countries, including Germany, are planning to replace gas with coal power (Photo: Marcel Oosterwijk)

Russian coal embargo kicks in, as EU energy bills surge

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

An EU embargo on Russian coal imports came into effect at midnight on Thursday (11 August) as part of the fifth package of sanctions designed to starve Moscow of fossil-fuel revenue.

The coal ban is the first measure to hit Russian energy supplies directly and was agreed by EU leaders four months ago.

Under the rules, EU countries will no longer be allowed to buy Russian coal, which will result in an €8bn loss per year for Russia, the EU Commission estimates.

But the emba...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU agrees voluntary 15% gas-cut plan — but with exemptions
Russia cuts Nord Stream 1 gas to 20% capacity
EU ministers struggle over 15% gas-cut plan
EU countries, including Germany, are planning to replace gas with coal power (Photo: Marcel Oosterwijk)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections