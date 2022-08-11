Russian coal embargo kicks in, as EU energy bills surge

An EU embargo on Russian coal imports came into effect at midnight on Thursday (11 August) as part of the fifth package of sanctions designed to starve Moscow of fossil-fuel revenue.

The coal ban is the first measure to hit Russian energy supplies directly and was agreed by EU leaders four months ago.

Under the rules, EU countries will no longer be allowed to buy Russian coal, which will result in an €8bn loss per year for Russia, the EU Commission estimates.

But the emba...