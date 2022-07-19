Russia's 'Night Wolves' biker gang to face EU ban

Pro-Kremlin biker gang the Night Wolves will no longer be able to ride around Europe under new Russia sanctions, which also strike at Sberbank and the mayor of Moscow.



Alexander Zaldostanov, the ageing gang leader, three associates, and the Moscow-registered biker club itself were all added to a draft EU blacklist discussed by ambassadors on Monday (18 July).

The 69-year old was cited for "actively supporting Russian state propagand...