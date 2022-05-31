Ad
euobserver
The war in Ukraine could lead to between eight and 13 million more people being undernourished next year, according to the UN (Photo: Jon Bunting)

African Union chief raises alarm over food crisis at EU summit

Green Economy
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

A solution to export grain stocks out of Ukraine must be found to "avoid the catastrophic scenario of shortages" and further food price increases, African Union president Macky Sall told EU leaders at their summit in Brussels on Tuesday (31 May).

"We would like to see everything possible done to free up available grain stocks and ensure transportation and market access," he said.

Ongoing disruption in exports of grain and fertilisers as a consequence of the war in Ukraine is trig...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU urged to grow more wheat to avert food crisis
EU states warn of looming food-price crisis
EU to help Ukraine export grain — amid food shortages fears
Calls to fix food market as world faces 'largest crisis in history'
The war in Ukraine could lead to between eight and 13 million more people being undernourished next year, according to the UN (Photo: Jon Bunting)

Tags

Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections