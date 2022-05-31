African Union chief raises alarm over food crisis at EU summit

A solution to export grain stocks out of Ukraine must be found to "avoid the catastrophic scenario of shortages" and further food price increases, African Union president Macky Sall told EU leaders at their summit in Brussels on Tuesday (31 May).

"We would like to see everything possible done to free up available grain stocks and ensure transportation and market access," he said.

Ongoing disruption in exports of grain and fertilisers as a consequence of the war in Ukraine is trig...