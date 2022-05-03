Ad
Italian premier Mario Draghi said the EU should also help to mitigate the economic crisis from Russia's war (Photo: European Parliament)

EU should drop unanimity in foreign policy, Italian PM says

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Italian prime minister Mario Draghi on Tuesday (3 May) called for the EU to abandon its unanimity requirement on foreign policy decisions, and prepare for treaty changes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The 74-year-old former European Central Bank chief told European lawmakers that Europe should move towards "pragmatic federalism" to better equip itself in dealing with economic, energy, defence and foreign policy.

"If this will require starting a process to change EU treaties, ...

