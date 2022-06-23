Ad
euobserver
Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, launching the independence poll plan last week in Edinburgh (Photo: Scottish Government/Flickr)

Sturgeon's 2023 'referendum' gamble for Scotland

EU & the World
Opinion
by Anthony Salamone, Edinburgh,

When Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland, launched her government's new campaign for Scottish independence in Edinburgh last week, she sought to re-energise Scotland's defining debate.

The question of whether Scotland should remain part of the United Kingdom or become a separate state is the cornerstone, however imperfect, repetitive, and consuming, of modern Scottish politics.

That debate

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Anthony Salamone is managing director of European Merchants, a Scottish political analysis firm in Edinburgh.

Related articles

Sturgeon in Brussels: Scotland seeks 'legal' referendum vote
How May election could see an independent Scotland by 2023
For Scotland, the debate on Brexit is still not over
Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, launching the independence poll plan last week in Edinburgh (Photo: Scottish Government/Flickr)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Anthony Salamone is managing director of European Merchants, a Scottish political analysis firm in Edinburgh.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections