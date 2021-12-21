Ad
euobserver
As the epidemiological situation worsens in the UK, many EU countries imposed stricter rules on travellers coming from Britain (Photo: Mia Martins)

Will Christmas be cancelled again?

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The surge of infections and emergence of the more-transmissible Omicron variant has raised concerns about possible lockdown restrictions in the EU - but for the thousands of Europeans who recently tested positive Christmas is already cancelled.

Omicron has been described by EU officials as a "real threat" that is quickly spreading across member states, threatening both travel and the festive holiday season.

"Like many of you,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Omicron shows need for pandemic global pact, WHO says
EU agency: 'Omicron vaccine' approval to take 3-4 months
EU leaders divided over Omicron travel rules
As the epidemiological situation worsens in the UK, many EU countries imposed stricter rules on travellers coming from Britain (Photo: Mia Martins)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections