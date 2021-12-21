Will Christmas be cancelled again?

The surge of infections and emergence of the more-transmissible Omicron variant has raised concerns about possible lockdown restrictions in the EU - but for the thousands of Europeans who recently tested positive Christmas is already cancelled.
Omicron has been described by EU officials as a "real threat" that is quickly spreading across member states, threatening both travel and the festive holiday season.
"Like many of you,...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
