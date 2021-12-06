Kaczyński and Le Pen make friends at anti-EU 'summit'

Far-right politicians failed to agree a new EU Parliament (EP) group at a summit in Warsaw on Saturday (4 December).

But they aim to meet again in Spain next year and continue talks on the project.

Saturday's event, held at the Regent Warsaw Hotel, was chaired by Polish ruling-party chief Jarosław Kaczyński and attended by Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán and French presidential contender Marine Le Pen.

It also included Spanish Vox party head Santiago Abascal, Martin...