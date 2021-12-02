EU skirts pushbacks, suggests people seek asylum in Belarus

The European Commission has skirted repeated questions on Polish laws legalising so-called pushbacks and instead suggested migrants apply for asylum in Belarus.
"Belarus is part of the Geneva Convention. It's also a possibility to apply for asylum in Belarus," EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters on Wednesday (1 December).
The EU has repeatedly accused Belarus autocrat leader Alexander Lukashenko of weaponising migrants under a regime that has jailed thousan...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
