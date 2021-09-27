No clear winner to succeed Merkel in Germany

The centre-left and centre-right candidates to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor have both claimed the right to go ahead after inconclusive election results.

"We have a mandate to say we want to form the next government ... citizens want change," the centre-left SPD party's Olaf Scholz said on Sunday (26 September).

He promised a "good, pragmatic government for Germany".

The SPD narrowly won with 25.9 percent of the vote, according to projections on Monday morning...