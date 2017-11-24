UK to call out 'hostile' Russia at EU summit

British leader Theresa May aims to designate Russia as a "hostile state" and to pledge more than €110 million to fight Russian propaganda at an EU summit on Friday (24 November).
"We must be open-eyed to the actions of hostile states like Russia which … attempt to tear our collective strength apart," she plans to say, her office revealed on the eve of the event.
It said she will pledge £100 million (€112mn) over the next five years to "counter [Russian] disinformation" in the...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
