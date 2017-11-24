UK to call out 'hostile' Russia at EU summit

British leader Theresa May aims to designate Russia as a "hostile state" and to pledge more than €110 million to fight Russian propaganda at an EU summit on Friday (24 November).

"We must be open-eyed to the actions of hostile states like Russia which … attempt to tear our collective strength apart," she plans to say, her office revealed on the eve of the event.

It said she will pledge £100 million (€112mn) over the next five years to "counter [Russian] disinformation" in the...