Ukraine to EU: Tell us what we're fighting for

In two weeks, the countries of the European Union and their eastern European friends will gather in Brussels for the fifth Eastern Partnership summit.
It could become a landmark event, heralding a new strategic vision for this EU initiative for years to come.
The environment has changed drastically since 2009, when the policy was launched. The masks are off. The Eastern Partnership has an open and bitter adversary - Russia.
That adversary has realised the tremendous poten...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
