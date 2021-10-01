EU and US defuse Kosovo-Serbia car dispute

Kosovo and Serbia, with EU and US support, have ended a potentially explosive dispute on car number-plates.

Under the deal, Nato soldiers will guard crossing points between a Serb enclave in northern Kosovo and Serbia from Saturday (2 October).

And local officials will put stickers on car plates to cover up national insignia until a better solution is found over the next six months by a special, EU-chaired "working group".

"After two days of intense negotiations, an agreem...