EU and US defuse Kosovo-Serbia car dispute

Kosovo and Serbia, with EU and US support, have ended a potentially explosive dispute on car number-plates.
Under the deal, Nato soldiers will guard crossing points between a Serb enclave in northern Kosovo and Serbia from Saturday (2 October).
And local officials will put stickers on car plates to cover up national insignia until a better solution is found over the next six months by a special, EU-chaired "working group".
"After two days of intense negotiations, an agreem...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
