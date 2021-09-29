Ad
More than the 2008 financial crisis, the war in Syria, the mess in Libya or the cringe-inducing Trump years, the Afghan debacle has put an end to any magical belief in the West being able to provide benign global leadership

AUKUS ruckus may blow over but transatlantic scars run deep

by Shada Islam, Brussels,

On the off-chance you are bored with the humanitarian crisis, chaos and uncertainty in Afghanistan, here's something to take your mind of life's grim stuff: AUKUS.

The headline-grabbing trilateral security alliance which brings together America's Joe Biden, Britain's Boris Johnson and Australia's Scott Morrisson - also known as the "fella Down Under...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

