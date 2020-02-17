Budget, Zuckerberg, Pelosi and Cayman Islands This WEEK

EU leaders will gather on Thursday (20 February) for a special summit in Brussels to dive deep into negotiations on the next seven-year budget for the bloc.

Budget talks are traditionally divisive, but the EU-27 have never been so far apart as this time, when the approximately €12bn annual gap left by UK's departure need to be filled and at the same time the bloc wants to spend more on innovation, digitalisation, climate and migration.

EU council president Charles Michel proposed...