Ad
euobserver
EU Council president Charles Michel held meetings with all EU leaders before the summit to find a compromise (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Budget, Zuckerberg, Pelosi and Cayman Islands This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders will gather on Thursday (20 February) for a special summit in Brussels to dive deep into negotiations on the next seven-year budget for the bloc.

Budget talks are traditionally divisive, but the EU-27 have never been so far apart as this time, when the approximately €12bn annual gap left by UK's departure need to be filled and at the same time the bloc wants to spend more on innovation, digitalisation, climate and migration.

EU council president Charles Michel proposed...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

The key budget issues on EU leaders' table
Deep divisions on display over post-Brexit EU budget
Von der Leyen warns on EU budget cuts
EU Council president Charles Michel held meetings with all EU leaders before the summit to find a compromise (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections