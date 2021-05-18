We Palestinians are looking to the EU to uphold our rights

On Tuesday (18 May) the European Union foreign ministers will be having an emergency session on the situation of Israel and Palestine.
At the same time the Palestinian people is having a strike all over historic Palestine, from the Palestinian citizens of Israel to the occupied Palestinian territory.
I don't remember when the last time we had something like this.
But what I certainly know is that the Palestinian people, all Palestinians, are mobilised demanding their righ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Sami Abou Shehadeh is a Palestinian historian, member of the Israeli parliament (Knesset) for the Joint List. and member of Tajamu/Balad.
Sami Abou Shehadeh is a Palestinian historian, member of the Israeli parliament (Knesset) for the Joint List. and member of Tajamu/Balad.