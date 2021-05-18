Ad
euobserver
Israeli-Arabs are about 1.8 million people, equivalent to over 20 percent of Israel's population. But despite being such a significant part of the country's population we still seem not to be part of the EU calculations (Photo: Amir Farshad Ebrahimi)

We Palestinians are looking to the EU to uphold our rights

EU & the World
Opinion
by Sami Abou Shehadeh, Jaffa,

On Tuesday (18 May) the European Union foreign ministers will be having an emergency session on the situation of Israel and Palestine.

At the same time the Palestinian people is having a strike all over historic Palestine, from the Palestinian citizens of Israel to the occupied Palestinian territory.

I don't remember when the last time we had something like this.

But what I certainly know is that the Palestinian people, all Palestinians, are mobilised demanding their righ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Sami Abou Shehadeh is a Palestinian historian, member of the Israeli parliament (Knesset) for the Joint List. and member of Tajamu/Balad.

Related articles

Israel risks derailing EU election mission to Palestine
Palestinian PM demands EU pressure Israel on elections
Israel-Palestine and travel certificates in focus This WEEK
EU criticises Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip media office
Israeli-Arabs are about 1.8 million people, equivalent to over 20 percent of Israel's population. But despite being such a significant part of the country's population we still seem not to be part of the EU calculations (Photo: Amir Farshad Ebrahimi)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Sami Abou Shehadeh is a Palestinian historian, member of the Israeli parliament (Knesset) for the Joint List. and member of Tajamu/Balad.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections