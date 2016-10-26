Belgians meet for fresh Canada talks

Belgian federal and regional authorities are meeting on Wednesday morning (26 October) for more discussions on the EU-Canada free-trade pact, Ceta.

They made some progress during a six-hour negotiating session on Tuesday, Belgium’s foreign minister Didier Reyners said.

But Belgium’s French-speaking entities - Wallonia, Brussels capital region and the French linguistic community - still refuse to give the federal government the mandate to sign the trade treaty.

The German-...