EU admits 'unrealistic' to close TTIP deal this year

Negotiations on the EU-US free trade agreement TTIP will continue until 19 January 2016, before taking a "natural pause" when the Obama administration leaves the White House.

This was announced by Slovakia's minister of economy Peter Ziga and EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem following an informal meeting of trade ministers in Bratislava on Friday (23 September).

"We had a discussion on the state of play of negotiations and it ensued that it's not realistic to complete th...