Ad
euobserver
Russia's Putin and other leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Crude World

Why Putin's union doesn't want to work with the EU

EU & the World
Green Economy
Opinion
by Sijbren de Jong, The Hague,

In late November 2015, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker told Russian president Vladimir Putin in a letter that he had asked commission officials to draft new proposals on cooperation between the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

The idea was promptly condemned by officials from the EU's eastern member states as sending the wrong signal to Russia at the wrong time. Although this reaction is understandable in light of Russia’s uncooperative stance on Ukraine and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinionCrude World

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Why countries are not rushing to join Putin's union
'At least five' EU states going soft on Russia, US says
Silk Road: China's project could transform Eurasia
Russia's Putin and other leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinionCrude World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections