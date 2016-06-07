Ad
euobserver
Anacaonda-16 will see, for the first time since WWII, German tanks cross the border into Poland (Photo: nato.int)

Nato in show of strength ahead of Warsaw summit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato has begun three military exercises - Anaconda-16, Baltops and Iron Wolf 2016 - designed to show it is ready to defend its eastern allies from Russia.

The Anaconda-16 war game in Poland is the largest of its kind since the end of the Cold War.

The 10-day drill involves 14,000 US soldiers, 12,000 Polish ones and up to 1,000 British troops out of a total of 31,000 personnel from 24 nations.

In one event on Tuesday, 1,130 paratroopers will practice landing in Torun, nort...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

