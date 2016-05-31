Ad
A headscarf ban "may be justified in order to enforce a legitimate policy of religious and ideological neutrality pursued by the employer", the EU court's jurist said. (Photo: Valentina Pop)

EU firms free to ban Muslim headscarves, jurist says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Companies in the EU can ban Muslim employees from wearing headscarves to work, a senior jurist has said in a case involving British security firm G4S.

The headscarf ban “may … be justified in order to enforce a legitimate policy of religious and ideological neutrality pursued by the employer”, Juliane Kokott, a German advocate general at the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg, said in a statement on...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

