Ad
euobserver
Steel is a 'key industry' for Europe, Vestager said (Photo: European Commission)

EU competition chief lashes out at steel state aid

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU Commission has ordered Belgium to recover state aid and opened a probe into Italian aid, in two cases concerning the European steel industry, a sector shaken by growing Chinese competition.

In the first case, the commission estimated that aid granted by the Wallonia region to the Duferco steel group was a distortion of competition and ordered Belgium to recover some €211 million.

In the second, it said it "will examine whether measures facilitating steel producer Ilva's acc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

Divided EU debates China market economy status
China's diplomacy and China-Europe relations in 2015
EU imposes anti-dumping tariffs on steel from China and Taiwan
Steel is a 'key industry' for Europe, Vestager said (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections