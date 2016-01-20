EU competition chief lashes out at steel state aid

The EU Commission has ordered Belgium to recover state aid and opened a probe into Italian aid, in two cases concerning the European steel industry, a sector shaken by growing Chinese competition.

In the first case, the commission estimated that aid granted by the Wallonia region to the Duferco steel group was a distortion of competition and ordered Belgium to recover some €211 million.

In the second, it said it "will examine whether measures facilitating steel producer Ilva's acc...