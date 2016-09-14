Juncker, a wise man lost in details

"I'm as young as the European project," the 61-year old Jean-Claude Juncker said in Strasbourg on Wednesday (14 September) morning.

In his state of the Union speech, the European Commission president showed that he is indeed like today's EU: battered but still active, relevant but looking for a new purpose.

The speech was Juncker's come-back after a difficult summer marked by criticism over his sometimes erratic behaviour and c...