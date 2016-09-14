Ad
euobserver
Juncker, the "old, smart fox" showed his skills - and his limits (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EUobserved

Juncker, a wise man lost in details

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

"I'm as young as the European project," the 61-year old Jean-Claude Juncker said in Strasbourg on Wednesday (14 September) morning.

In his state of the Union speech, the European Commission president showed that he is indeed like today's EU: battered but still active, relevant but looking for a new purpose.

The speech was Juncker's come-back after a difficult summer marked by criticism over his sometimes erratic behaviour and c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEUobserved

Related articles

Juncker's EU vision to focus on security
Juncker: EU 'not at risk' of disintegration
Juncker, the "old, smart fox" showed his skills - and his limits (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU PoliticalEUobserved
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections