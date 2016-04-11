Malta PM battles for survival after Panama leak

Thousands of people poured into Malta’s capital city, Valletta, on Sunday (10 April) in a show of anger over revelations in the Panama Papers that top government figures had created shady offshore entities.

Chanting “barra, barra”, which means “out, out”, and carrying placards with the same word in Malta’s two official languages, English and Maltese, they called for the resignation of prime minister Joseph Muscat, his chief of staff, businessman Keith Schembri, and his minister for ene...