Many come from countries such as Afghanistan where birth certificates are rare, while others have lost or forgotten their documents. (Photo: UNICEF)

EU asylum applications from lone children quadruple

by Safya Khan-Ruf and Maeve McClenaghan, LONDON,

At least 95,000 unaccompanied children applied for asylum in Europe last year, four times the numbers for 2014.

The huge increase was discovered by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism during an investigation into the level of migration among unaccompanied children, defined as those under 18 years old, in Europe and the stark inconsistencies in the way they are treated.

From approaching 29 different governments for statistics, the investigators found that at least 95,070 applied...

