euobserver
Cameron (l) and his Polish counterpart Szydlo after their meeting in Warsaw (Photo: Prime minister's office)

Poland 'satisfied' with UK demands in EU referendum talks

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

British PM David Cameron, on Friday (5 January), appeared to win Polish approval for his new EU deal in return for extra Nato security.

“We have really achieved a lot. We are satisfied,” Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, said after meeting the British leader.

The visit was Cameron’s second time in Warsaw in a month, as he seeks to renegotiate Britain’s EU membership terms behore holding an In/Out referendum.

Polish workers would ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.



EU Political





