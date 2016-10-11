The stress hormone and EU garden cities

When Syrian refugees in the Zaatari camp in Jordan lost hope of going home, they rearranged UN containers to make courtyards, where they put plants, running water, and song birds.

Being close to nature is one of the oldest human instincts and has proven health benefits.

The English word "paradise" comes from a Persian word meaning "enclosed garden".

The earliest European cities, as seen in murals in Herculaneum in Italy, had gardens. The Roman writer Martial also talked abo...