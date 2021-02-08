Ad
Under pressure from the German corporate lobby, the government in Berlin has been blocking country-by-country transparent tax filing for years (Photo: Chris Tolworthy)

Portugal vs Germany clash on EU corporate tax avoidance

by Sigrid Melchior, Paulo Pena and Harald Schumann of Investigate Europe, Brussels, Lisbon, Berlin,

Portugal's taking over the EU presidency puts the tax transparency law for corporations - which has been fought over for years - to a vote in the Council of Ministers. The resistance of the German government has failed.

When the German economics minister Peter Altmaier next meets with his colleagues from the other 26 EU states, it will be in the face of an embarrassing defeat.

At the Council of Ministers meeting, scheduled for ...

