Commission reveals plastic tax to cover Brexit budget hole

The European Commission wants to use a new "plastic tax", moving income from the emission trading scheme from national to EU level, plus extra money from member states, to help plug the hole in the EU budget left by Brexit and to finance migration and security tasks.

Budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Wednesday (10 January) that with the UK leaving, the EU's joint coffers will be €12-15 billion smaller annually.

The current seven-year budget runs out in 2020, while t...