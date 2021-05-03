Ad
euobserver
EU leaders are expected to meet in Porto for an informal summit to discuss social issues (Photo: EUobserver)

Social affairs and India in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

As the EU prepares to roll out vaccine certificates for the summer, and as member states put forward their plans for a post-pandemic economic recovery, EU leaders' attention will turn towards the social impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Portuguese EU presidency has been keen to put social affairs back on the main agenda of the bloc, and are organising a social summit on Friday (7 May).

The aim is to refocus efforts on the so-called social pillar of the EU, tackle unemployment,...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

EU leaders are expected to meet in Porto for an informal summit to discuss social issues (Photo: EUobserver)

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

