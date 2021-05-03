Social affairs and India in focus This WEEK

As the EU prepares to roll out vaccine certificates for the summer, and as member states put forward their plans for a post-pandemic economic recovery, EU leaders' attention will turn towards the social impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.
The Portuguese EU presidency has been keen to put social affairs back on the main agenda of the bloc, and are organising a social summit on Friday (7 May).
The aim is to refocus efforts on the so-called social pillar of the EU, tackle unemployment,...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
