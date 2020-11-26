Ad
Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs it was 'very difficult to imagine' anybody in Europe could be against the principle of rule of law (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen tells Poland and Hungary to go to court

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Poland and Hungary should ask the EU's top court to assess the planned rules on linking EU funds to the respect for the rule of law, instead of blocking the €1.8 trillion budget and coronavirus recovery package, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs on Wednesday (25 November).

Budapest and Warsaw last week blocked the adoption of the package, saying that the rule-of-law link could be used as political pressure arguing it was not in line with EU treaties.

Von der...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

