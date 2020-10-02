MEPs vow to fight lowering of bee-protection standards

MEPs on the environment committee warned on Thursday (1 October) that they will again object to any proposal from the European Commission that lowers protection for bees and other pollinators.

Last year, 533 MEPs objected to a proposal on the assessment of the impact of pesticides on bees, after member states watered down the level of protection to include only a limited number of the recommendations made by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

As a result, the EU Commission...