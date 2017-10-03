Black day for democracy in Spain

It has become evident that the attachment to democracy by mainstream European parties has become increasingly precarious.
What to make of the political treatment of the 2005 referendums on the European constitutional treaty? The voters said no; the political elites acted as if nothing had happened.
What to make of the troika, which, during the eurocrisis, simply swept aside national parliaments in Ireland, Greece and Portugal and dictated economic policy-making from above?
