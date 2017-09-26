EU says Spanish website seizures were legal

The European Commission has refused to defend free expression following a clamp down on pro-Catalan websites by the Spanish government.
Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (26 September), the EU commission's chief spokesperson, Margaritis Schinas, said he had nothing to say on the matter other than "our respect for the legal and constitutional order" of member states.
Spanish authorities have been shutting down and seizing pro-referendum websites, in a move that appears t...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
