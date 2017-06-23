Ad
euobserver
Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar (c), with his colleagues from Malta and Germany (Photo: Council of the European Union)

New Irish PM praises unscripted nature of EU summits

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

French president Emmanuel Macron was not the only novice arriving in Brussels this week for his first ever EU summit, or European Council meeting.

Ireland's new prime minister, Leo Varadkar, also had his summit debut.

“It's an interesting experience, being in the European Council for the first time,” he said.

He told journalists on Friday (23 June) that the format is much more dynamic than he was used to.

"It is very informal," Varadkar said, noting that government lea...

EU Political

euobserver

