US ambassador warns of Trump-type victories in Europe

Donald Trump's victory should serve as a lesson for Europe's mainstream forces ahead of their own ballots next year, the US ambassador to the EU said.

”Politics as usual just doesn’t work, on both sides of the Atlantic. We need to understand why,” Anthony L. Gardner told journalists on Wednesday (9 November) while the final votes were tallied.

Phrases such as ”the system is rigged” had tapped into something important, the US envoy said.

”Clearly, one of the key words in t...