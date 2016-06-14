Brexit: Headache for businesses, uncertainty for investors

A long-standing tradition among British europhiles is to lament the hostile euroscepticism of most of its newspapers.

Yet while Rupert Murdoch and others leant towards Brexit, the big beasts of its business community lean in the opposite direction. Look at the main donors to the Remain and Leave campaigns and the first impression is of a David vs. Goliath contest.

Both campaigns in the run-up to a referendum on 23 June on UK membership of the EU lean heavily on individuals.