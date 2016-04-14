Ad
Mogherini represented the EU at international talks on Iran's nuclear programme (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

EU visit to Iran designed to reassure banks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A high-level EU delegation will visit Iran to reassure international banks on doing business with the Islamic Republic, but officials say they will not have time to meet human rights activists.

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini will lead a delegation on Saturday and Sunday (16-17 April), which will also include seven EU commissioners dealing primarily with energy, trade and industry.

It forms part of a detente following Iran’s implementation of the nuclear non-prolifer...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

