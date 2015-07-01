Greek crisis poses questions for Kosovo and Montenegro

The Greek crisis poses questions for bank depositors in Kosovo and Montenegro, which use the euro without a safety net.
The EU aspirants unilaterally adopted the single currency in 2002.
It was their third switch in just a few years. They changed the Yugoslav dinar, due to hyperinflation, for the deutschmark in the 1990s. Then the deutschmark ceased to be.
Looking at events in Greece, their finance ministries and central banks say exposure to the crisis is minimal.
...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.