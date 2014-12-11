EU to scrap maternity leave bill

The European Commission is set to scrap its maternity leave proposal and announce new strategies on migration and security.
Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans will reveal the plans next week at the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg.
An internal EU commission document, seen by this website on Thursday (11 December), noted the maternity leave proposal will be pulled and replaced if no agreement is made in the next six months.
The bill, backed by the par...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
