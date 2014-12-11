Ad
The European Commission plans on withdrawing the EU maternity bill (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU to scrap maternity leave bill

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is set to scrap its maternity leave proposal and announce new strategies on migration and security.

Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans will reveal the plans next week at the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg.

An internal EU commission document, seen by this website on Thursday (11 December), noted the maternity leave proposal will be pulled and replaced if no agreement is made in the next six months.

The bill, backed by the par...

