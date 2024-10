French unemployment reaches new high

Unemployment in France reached a record high of 3.488 million people in November, data released on Wednesday (24 December) shows.

The figures mark an increase of 27,400 jobless compared to the previous month and an increase of 5.8 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

President Francois Hollande, who was elected in 2012 with the promise to create new jobs, has seen his popularity rate shrink to a record low of 12 percent in November.

He subsequently sai...