Euro bank tightens up communications

The European Central Bank (ECB) is no longer giving advance copies of speeches to media. But privy briefings for business chiefs will go on.

The Frankfurt-based bank’s announcements move markets, in which traders can make a profit if they beat competitors by fractions of a second.

It used to send speeches to select journalists from the 19 eurozone states one hour before publication under embargo.

But from Wednesday (20 May) everyone will see them at the same time on its w...