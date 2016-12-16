Turkey threatens retaliation against Austria

Tensions continue to flare between Ankara and Vienna following Austria's bid, earlier this week, to formally block Turkey’s EU membership talks.

Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Austrian TV radio station O1 on Thursday (15 December) that Turkey would "take action against Austria at all levels and on all issues" in retaliation.

The minister, who previously described Austria as the capital of racism, did not elaborate on the nature of the action.

