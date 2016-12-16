Ad
Turkey hosts some 3 million refugees (Photo: European Parliament)

Turkey threatens retaliation against Austria

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Tensions continue to flare between Ankara and Vienna following Austria's bid, earlier this week, to formally block Turkey’s EU membership talks.

Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Austrian TV radio station O1 on Thursday (15 December) that Turkey would "take action against Austria at all levels and on all issues" in retaliation.

The minister, who previously described Austria as the capital of racism, did not elaborate on the nature of the action.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

